Perpetrator Breaks Into Massachusetts Home - And Cleans It Thoroughly

A perpetrator in Massachusetts broke into a home last week and got away spick and span.

Homeowner Nate Roman, who lives in Marlborough, MA, came back from work on May 15 to find that his house had been broken into — but upon inspection, he realized nothing was stolen and it had been completely cleaned. The rug was vacuumed, the beds were neatly made, the toilets were scrubbed, and last but not least, the “invader” made ornate origami roses on the toilet paper rolls in his bathrooms, he told Boston Globe.

Roman, who described the unconventional break-in as “creepy and weird,” surmised that he may have left the back door unlocked, as the person did not need to break anything to enter the home.

The entire house, with the exception of the kitchen, was cleaned to perfection, and Roman alerted the police quickly after touring his newly spruced-up house.

The incident even left Marlborough Police Sergeant Daniel Campbell baffled, who said the department had never heard of a situation quite like this.

“We have not received any reports similar to this in other locations, and we have no suspects at this time,” Campbell told The Boston Globe.

While the perpetrator has not yet been identified, Roman assumed it may have been done by a cleaning service that went to the wrong house.

Regardless, Roman can now laugh at the incident.

“It’s funny now, but didn’t feel funny at the time,” Roman said. “I kept the toilet paper roses as souvenirs.”