Of the 36 people on board the three balloons, 11 were reportedly transported to local hospitals and one was transported to a level 1 trauma center

Hot Air Balloon Crash in Wyoming Reportedly Leaves At Least 12 People Injured: 'It Was Crazy'

At least a dozen people were hospitalized with injuries following a crash involving three hot air balloons in Wyoming on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

The crash occurred just south of Teton Village, and the balloons were found across a stretch of land that was less than half a mile, the Teton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jackson Hole Fire Chief Brady Hansen, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, told CNN that of the 36 people on board the three balloons, 11 were transported to local hospitals and one was transported to a level 1 trauma center in Idaho Falls.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told PEOPLE in a statement that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, in which each balloon "landed hard under unknown circumstances."

Image zoom Hot Air Balloon Crash in Wyoming Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP

Andrew Breffeilh, the president of Wyoming Balloon Company, which owns the balloons, said his aircrafts make "high-wind landings" daily when faced with sudden gusts of wind, The New York Times reported.

Breffeilh added that the winds on Monday were "outside the forecast."

"Considering the conditions we were in, there could have been worse results in winds that strong," he told the Times. "The most important thing is to get them down as quickly and safely as possible."

Breffeilh said the incident was the first crash in his company's 31-year history, and that he was "considering a stand-down for some period of time in order to learn from what happened."

He did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Disney Princess Jumps to Safety As Horse Gets Spooked by Balloon at Magic Kingdom

Clinton Phillips, a Texas resident who was in one of the balloons, told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that his balloon was carrying 20 people when it began "lifting us up and slamming us back down again."

"I couldn't believe how beautiful everything was," he told the newspaper. "And then we were in hell a few minutes later. It was crazy... We were desperately trying not to fall out."