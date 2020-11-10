The group works at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, British Columbia, in Canada

4 Hospital Workers Become Millionaires After Winning $6 Million Lottery: 'I Feel Like I'm in a Dream'

Four co-workers at a hospital in Canada have become millionaires overnight.

Heewon (Theresa) Choi, Melanie Nolan and their two other unnamed colleagues at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, British Columbia, hit the Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Halloween, winning them the top prize of $6 million, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Choi, the "team captain" of her group, and her co-workers had been playing the lottery together for about a year before their big win, often using birth dates and anniversaries to choose their numbers.

The team found they had won after Choi scanned their ticket — which was bought at a local pharmacy store — on the lottery's app while at the office.

"I couldn’t believe it," Choi recalled. "I immediately showed it to Melanie who sits right next to me."

"I thought it was $6,000 when she showed it to me," Nolan added.

Choi said when their other co-workers showed up for their shift and learned about the jackpot, they "thought it was a joke."

"I've always dreamed about being a millionaire, I feel like I’m in a dream," Choi said.

According to the group, they plan to celebrate their good fortune with a nice meal together.

Nolan said she plans to donate some of her winnings to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, as well as possibly return to school.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 18, 22, 41 and 48. The group hit all six numbers on their winning ticket.

The hospital workers' victory came just a week after a British Columbia man won $2 million after buying a $1 lottery ticket. Brad Rowan, a resident in Nanaimo, won after purchasing a BC/49 ticket with the lucky numbers: 6, 22, 26, 32, 38 and 45, according to the lottery corporation.