Hospital Saves One of Its Own Doctors After Surgeon Contracts Coronavirus

Health care professionals at a New Jersey hospital were placed in the unenviable position of having to treat one of their own fellow staff members who had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Joseph Manno, a vascular surgeon at Holy Name Medical Center, had been self-quaraniting at home when he called a fellow doctor on March 30 to give an update on how he was feeling, according to NJ.com.

Considering that Manno's condition was getting worse with a 103 fever, a dry cough that was not improving and increasing fatigue, the doctor responded, “You need to come in now," Manno told the publication.

According to Holy Name's infectious disease specialist, Dr. Suraj Saggar, Manno arrived "just in the nick of time," Saggar told the outlet.

Holy Name's director of public relations, Jessica Griffin, tells PEOPLE, "He ended up coming in really short of breath and confused and we admitted him."

Admitted into the ICU, hooked up to machines and with an oxygen mask covering his face, Manno's oxygenation levels hovered near the threshold that would demand a serious intervention.

Noting Manno's usual dry wit and sense of humor, Saggar told NJ.com that the vascular surgeon-turned-patient "certainly wasn't himself."

Meanwhile, Manno's concern was not only focused on his health, but that of his family — his wife and two children — whom he worried he might have infected.

While Manno admitted that unlike most other patients, he had the medical knowledge to ask a nurse "‘Hey, what was my stat? What was my sugar?’” he still felt, like any other patient, that he didn't "really know what the hell’s going on with you," he told the outlet.

A team of doctors surrounded Manno, whom Holy Name's assistant vice president of clinical development at the Institute for Clinical Research, Dr. Ravit Barkama, called "someone from the family,” according to NJ.com.

“Every single patient, we do everything we can,” Barkama, one of Manno’s doctors who treated him, added to the outlet. “But it really does feel like treating someone close to you. It’s definitely more emotional because we know them.”

After doctors gave Manno a "powerful" drug cocktail of the antibiotic Azithromycin, an anticoagulant Heparin, the anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine and an antiviral drug remdesivir, Manno told the outlet that the remdesivir "seemed to do the trick."

Manno added, “I started to breathe a little better. My oxygen [saturation levels] went up a little bit.”

After two days into his treatment, Manno's temperature fluctuated "like a roller coaster," he told NJ.com. He was out of breath, he could barely move, but two days later, he showed signs of improvement.

"I think he mentioned something about the food, and once his humor started coming back is when I knew he was on his path to recovery," Saggar told the outlet.

And after six days at Holy Name, Manno was finally discharged. Last week, Manno returned to the hospital and on Thursday, he performed his first surgery since contracting the virus.

Having seen death from coronavirus in his hospital and following his own stint as a patient, Manno is understandably grateful to be alive and thankful for “everyone involved in my care," he added to NJ.com.

Griffin tells PEOPLE that the staff is "all thrilled to have him back."

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 1,002,459 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 52,188 deaths from COVID-19 related illness, according to a New York Times database. Those wishing to donate to Holy Name's COVID-19 response efforts, can go to HelpHolyName.org

