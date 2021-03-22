Nurse Caitlin Pechin of Magee-Women’s Hospital crocheted costumes for babies to celebrate their birth

See These Adorable Newborn's Dressed as Tiny Hatched Chicks Just in Time for Spring

Newborns at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital were fitted with handmade baby "chick" costumes for the first day of spring on March 20.

The outfits — which feature a crocheted white blanket and yellow beanie — were made by nurse Caitlin Pechin, who works in the Pittsburgh-area hospital's Mother/Baby unit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been dressing the babies up in these little chick outfits for spring, it's really nice because everyone's had a really long winter," Pechin says in a video from the hospital. "It's just nice to do something fun for spring."

"It's really important to bring some cheer to our families and to the staff, especially during this hard time we've been having during COVID," she added.

Newborn's Dressed as Tiny Hatched Chicks Image zoom Credit: Courtesy UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

Of the babies who were given costumes, two were newborn twins. They were featured in a photoshoot with their parents happily holding one of each.

"It means a lot to me to have them involved," the twins' mother said in a video. "I'm really happy, excited."

"My little Chicken Littles," she added.

The adorable pictures were shared on the hospital's Facebook page on March 18.

"We're springing into the season with these precious newborns in hand-crocheted chick outfits," the hospital said in the post.

Newborn's Dressed as Tiny Hatched Chicks Image zoom Credit: Courtesy UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

Heather Ambrose, director of Nursing at UPMC, said the costumes provide one more reason for Magee's staff and parents to smile.

"It gives us the opportunity to get excited about the everyday situations that we're experiencing and also to celebrate our babies and have a little bit of fun as a team," she said in a video.

Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.