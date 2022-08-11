Hospital Apologizes for Wrongly Saying Baby Was Dead Before She Actually Died in Mom's Arms

A hospital trust in England has apologized to a mom whose daughter died hours after she was initially told the baby was no longer alive, per multiple reports.

Alisha Pegg claimed the staff at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford "neglected" her and her daughter Grace, who died last February shortly after she was born at 22 weeks, according to BBC News and The Guardian.

The mom had been at the hospital less than 24 hours before giving birth to Grace at home, but was discharged despite experiencing labor pains, per the reports.

The pair was rushed back to the facility, where Alisha was told her daughter had died, only to learn that Grace was actually alive but would not survive, according to the outlets.

Rebecca Martin, Chief Medical Officer at The East Kent Hospitals Trust, issued an apology on behalf of the hospital.

"We are truly sorry that we didn't provide the standard of care and support needed," Martin said in part, per the reports.

The East Kent Hospitals Trust did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Alisha was experiencing labor pains when she first visited William Harvey Hospital, per the reports. Hospital staff reportedly said the baby was not moving but still had a heartbeat.

"In my head I was thinking my daughter is OK, she has a heartbeat," Alisha told media. "I told them I'm in labor and I felt I needed to push, but the doctor said go home."

Alisha said she followed the staff's orders but gave birth to Grace just hours later. The pair was rushed to the hospital, where the mom was told her daughter did not make it, per the reports.

But just 45 minutes later, Alisha learned Grace was actually alive when she was brought to her, according to the Liverpool Echo.

However, Alisha said she was informed that the staff could not offer her daughter "any medical intervention," and Grace ended dying in her mother's arms at 6.30 a.m. that morning, per the Echo.

"I had to grieve my daughter twice," she told the outlet.

Martin said the trust has altered its practices and policies in wake of Grace's "sad death," such as additional monitoring for individuals at risk of preterm labor, according to the Echo and The Guardian.

"We will continue to ensure we provide ongoing support to answer all the family's questions," Martin added.

And that's exactly what Alisha is looking for. "I want answers as to why I was not listened to when I persistently told them what my body was doing," she told BBC News.