Homeless Subway Singer Meets Cop Who Helped Her Go Viral Amid Record Offer from Music Producer

Image zoom Emily Zamourka LAPD

Within two weeks, homeless singer Emily Zamourka went from crooning through the subways of Los Angeles to a viral sensation on the internet — and she owes it all to one selfless police officer who recorded her impressive aria.

Wednesday night, Zamourka, 52, came face to face with Officer Frazier and expressed her sincere gratitude for all that he had done.

In a video shared on Twitter by the Los Angeles Police Department, Frazier can be seen sweetly waving at Zamourka as they walk toward each other.

The two then share a warm embrace and Zamourka bursts into tears.

“We saw with our brains, but we listened with our hearts,” LAPD wrote alongside the clip.

LAPD shared that as the praise for Zamourka continues to pour in, she only wanted one thing and that was to meet Frazier.

“Her voice continues to captivate our city, and as the offers for help pour in, we asked: ‘Emily, what can we do for you?’ Her answer: ‘I want to thank Officer Frazier for taking the video.'”

We saw with our brains, but we listened with our hearts. Her voice continues to captivate our city, and as the offers for help pour in, we asked: “Emily, what can we do for you?” Her answer: “I want to thank Officer Frazier for taking the video.” Her wish was granted tonight. pic.twitter.com/lH4V51YTZ4 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 3, 2019

“Her wish was granted tonight,” LAPD added.

Zamourka’s life has changed significantly since she was recorded singing a Puccini aria late last month.

Grammy-nominated music producer Joel Diamond is reportedly offering her a recording contract under his label Silver Blue Records, according to TMZ.

RELATED: How Chris Pratt Went From Homeless Stripper to King of the Summer Box Office

Diamond has drawn up a contract or Zamourka to create a “huge classical/EDM crossover hit record for the subway soprano,” TMZ reported. The song would be titled “Paradise.”

It is not immediately clear if Zamourka has accepted the offer.

Of course, this isn’t the only opportunity she’s been presented with.

Branimir Kvartuc, a spokesperson for Los Angeles Councilman Joe Buscaino, revealed that Zamourka is scheduled to sing on Saturday at the opening of Little Italy — a strip in San Pedro — in celebration of Italian heritage, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In the video that brought her fame, Zamourka can be seen singing as she pulls a cart full of items all while holding a large collection of bags.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

“Four million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices,” the LAPD wrote in the caption of the video posted to their Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.”

The video quickly spread and garnered more than 800,000 views since it was posted.

It turns out that Zamourka grew up in Russia before moving to the United States, according to the Los Angeles Times. She told the newspaper that she has experienced health complications and financial problems in recent years and is now homeless and relying on the $400 a month she gets from the government.

Zamourka told the Times that she arrived in America when she was just 24. She settled down in Missouri and worked at a nursing home and restaurant, though she learned how to play violin and piano as a child.

#update Tonight hear from the subway soprano captured on camera in a #viralvideo by an #LAPD officer.

Her story, her song and her struggle at 11pm @ABC7 #subwaysinger #thatvoice pic.twitter.com/EHhklIEgTt — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) September 30, 2019

“I didn’t want to be dependent on anybody,” Zamourka told the Times. “I was having fun. I was learning English.”

But she experienced pancreas and liver problems in 2005 after moving to Washington and soon sought treatment at a hospital in Los Angeles. Once she recovered, she taught music and played violin in public for tips, but her instrument was stolen three years ago.

“That’s when I became homeless,” Zamourka told KABC. “When I could not actually pay any of my bills and could not pay anymore of my rent.”

RELATED: Halle Berry Opens Up About Living in a N.Y.C. Homeless Shelter: ‘That Was Rough’

“I am sleeping actually on the cardboard right now, in the parking lot,” she added. “I am sleeping where I can sleep … I have people that feel sorry for me, but I don’t want to be a burden to anybody.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Zamourka, and has raised more than $62,000 as of Thursday afternoon.