Homeless Man, 26, Gets Hundreds of Job Offers After Passing Out His Resume on Highway Median

A homeless man in Mountain View, California, is reportedly sifting through hundreds of job offers mere days after passing out his resume alongside a highway.

Wearing a suit and tie on Friday, 26-year-old David Casarez held up a sign at a median that read: “HOMELESS. HUNGRY 4 SUCCESS. TAKE A RESUME.”

“This is my make it or break it moment,” Casarez told KNTV of what inspired his bold move. “I have to do something crazy.”

Casarez graduated with a degree in management information systems from Texas A&M University and worked as a General Motors web developer in Austin, Texas, the New York Post reports. But when he moved to California in hopes of creating a startup, he lost all of his money and the vehicle that he had been living in. He has been sleeping in a park ever since, he told the outlet.

His luck changed on Friday when a driver Jasmine Scofield passed by and asked if she could put his picture online.

“Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money,” Scofield wrote on Twitter. “If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out!”

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

The tweet has more than 118,000 retweets and 186,000 likes. Casarez has received about 200 job offers, including from Google, Neflix and LinkedIn, according to a tweet by Scofield.

Google, Netflix, LinkedIn, and many other companies have already reached out 💖 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 28, 2018

“I knew it would be posted on social media, I didn’t know it would blow up like this,” he told KNTV. “I’m trying not to take any money. I really do just want a job opportunity — that’s all I’m asking.”

The timing could not have been more fortuitous for Casarez. “I wanted to keep my head up high, keep looking forward and see what opportunity would come next,” he told the Post. “I was thinking, you know, like this was like my last stop. If this didn’t work, I’d go back home and give up on my dream.”

I just got off the phone with David. We spoke for about an hour. He came to the Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community. He’s sleeping in parks & still trying to get freelance work, interviews, and applications in. — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 28, 2018

Scofield praised the man’s efforts even more on Twitter, writing, “He came to the Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community.”