Dangerous Flying Blades Prompt Recall of Nearly 200,000 Ceiling Fans — Do You Have One?

A ceiling fan sold by Home Depot has been recalled.

More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at the home improvement chain store have been recalled after it was discovered that the blades on the fan could detach while in use and cause injury and damage to property, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans — which were previously sold both in stores and online from April through October of this year — have been recalled after there were 47 reports of blades detaching from the fans, the commission said.

At least two of the incidents involved a blade hitting consumers and four involved property damage, the agency said in their recall notice, which warned consumers to "immediately stop using the fans." The seriousness of the consumer injuries was not revealed.

A representative for Home Depot tells PEOPLE in a statement, "We're committed to the safety and quality of our products so we contacted the Consumer Product Safety Commission and voluntarily recalled the product and stopped sales when we discovered the issue."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission instructed consumers to immediately stop using the fans, noting that they should contact the distributor of the product — King of Fans — for a free replacement if they notice "blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body."

The recall involves fans in four finishes: matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. The fan previously retailed for $150 and was manufactured in China.

King of Fans said in a statement to consumers that the issue was attributed to an "isolated manufacturing defect" that involves a screw that was not "adequately secured." They also said that the issue did not affect all of the Mara 54-inch fans and provided a link to a video instructing consumers how to determine if their product was defective.

"On behalf of King of Fans and Home Depot we apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused you," King of Fans said in a statement to consumers. "We take pride in the quality of our products and the safety of our customers is our priority."