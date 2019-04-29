Billionaire Tells Attorney, 'Do Something with Your Life, Woman' — Then Loses $11M Harassment Suit

Image zoom Alki David Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The founder of a company known for creating holograms of artists, including the late Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson, was ordered Friday to pay $11.1 million after a former female employee was allegedly fired for refusing to have sex with him, according to multiple reports.

A jury found that Alki David, 51, a Beverly Hills self-proclaimed billionaire who founded Hologram USA — which brings celebrities “back to life” for concerts and its hologram theater — and FilmOn.TV, an internet television service, committed sexual battery against Chasity Jones, 42, who worked for the two companies, according to the Los Angeles Times.

During opening statements of the dramatic trial on April 16, jurors listened as Jones’ attorney, Lisa Bloom, alleged David once ran his hands up Jones’ legs and ordered her to watch a porn video, reports NBC4.

“You are a … liar, you are disgusting,” David shouted as Bloom was talking, before he left the courtroom escorted by a sheriff’s deputy.

David also told Bloom, “Do something with your life, woman.”

During the two-week sexual harassment and battery trial, Jones testified that David brought a male stripper to work in celebration of an executive’s birthday. Jones said the performance was offensive and a form of sexual harassment, reports the Times.

Jurors agreed that Jones, hired in January 2015 and fired in November 2016, was subjected to sexual harassment and battery and wrongfully fired after she refused David’s advances.

This is my beautiful, brave client Chasity Jones. It has been my great honor to fight for her for 2.5 years. Today we WON her sexual harassment and sexual assault trial against Alki David, https://t.co/9MRnbq1Rqt, and Hologram USA. Verdict is $4.6 million. Tomorrow, punitives. pic.twitter.com/H73fnQ8nur — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 26, 2019

A spokesperson for David tells PEOPLE in a statement: “Mr. David denies all of Ms. Jones’s allegations including her allegations of sexual harassment. Mr. David will be filing an appeal to reverse what he believes was an unfair and unjust judgment.”

Attorneys for David and Jones did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

David’s hologram company was responsible for bringing a digital recreation of murdered rapper Tupac Shakur to Coachella in 2012 and crafting the late Michael Jackson moonwalk during the Billboard Music Awards in 2014.

He is also an heir of the Leventis-David Group, a family company that has made a fortune bottling Coca-Cola, numerous outlets report.

Jones and a former colleague, Elizabeth Taylor, who also alleges sexual harassment and wrongful termination, filed the lawsuit in February 2017. Taylor’s allegations are expected to go to trial in July, according to the Times.