Hollywood Publicist Doris Bergman Dead at 68

Bergman, along with her husband, died in a house fire on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on February 9, 2023 11:13 PM
Doris Bergman
Photo: facebook

Doris Bergman, a Hollywood publicist with over 36 years in the business, is dead. She was 68.

An initial report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office states that Bergman died in her residence on Wednesday. Her cause of death is unclear and an exam is pending.

Fashion designer Sue Wong confirmed the news of Bergman's death in a Facebook post on Thursday, in which she wrote that Bergman, along with her husband, Albert, and their cat, died in a house fire.

"Their house was completely ablaze," Wong said.

Los Angeles news anchor Christine Devine, with Fox 11, honored Bergman on Twitter.

"Sad to hear of the death of #DorisBergman a member of the Wednesdays child family. She was an event producer in Hollywood who included foster youth at her Emmys/Oscars events. Doris, her husband attorney Albert Sassoe Jr, and their cat perished in a Mar Vista house fire."

While the Los Angeles Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, a Facebook post, alongside a news report, shared by the LAFD's Facebook account on Wednesday confirms that "an elder man and woman and their cat perished early Wednesday morning in a #MarVista house fire" in a California residence that is registered under Bergman's name.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they were dispatched to investigate the residence after emergency services received a call from a landline number connected to the home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Because the Caller ID feature of their wired telephone provided both a callback phone number and a definitive address, an LAFD crew was promptly dispatched to investigate, as dispatchers sought unsuccessfully to reconnect with the caller," the fire department said.

An "intense blaze" that "largely involved the kitchen and living room," was then put out by the department as all three were determined to be dead at the scene.

Bergman founded her celebrity consulting agency in 2004 and was known for hosting style and gift suites in popular awards shows like the Emmy's and Oscars.

