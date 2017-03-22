“It’s my New Year’s resolution ever year!” Doug Wright says

Hollywood Prop Artist Doug Wright Is Constantly Striving for Creative Balance

Episode 11 of AMERICAN DOERS, a new 12-part video series featuring original thinkers, innovators, craftspeople, risk-takers and artisans across the United States.

Meet Doug Wright. He creates one-of-a-kind props and set pieces for film and TV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When he’s not creating props, he dreams of his own gallery full of his own original paintings.

For more American Doers, go to americandoers.people.com.

“Part of the end goal is finding balance,” Wright says. “It’s my New Year’s resolution every year!”

But for now, Wright is fine with trying to walk the line between his professional and personal ambitions.