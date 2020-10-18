Hiker Found in Zion National Park 2 Weeks After Going Missing: 'We Are Overjoyed,' Family Says

Holly Courtier, a California woman who disappeared while hiking at Zion National Park in Utah earlier this month, has been found.

On Sunday, park officials released a statement confirming that search and rescue crews found Courtier, 38, after receiving a "credible tip from a park visitor that they had seen Courtier within the park."

She was reunited with her family, who thanked everyone who worked tirelessly.

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope," the family said in a statement. "We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together."

Image zoom courtesy

Courtier was first reported missing on Oct. 6. According to the National Park Service, she was last seen at 1:30 p.m. when she was dropped off by a shuttle bus at the Grotto parking area. She never made it onto the return shuttle later that day.

Last week, her daughter opened up to PEOPLE about their determination to find her.

"I refuse to give up on her because I know she wouldn’t give up on me," Kailey Chambers said at the time. "If this was reversed I know she would give everything to save me. I’m willing to do the same."

Image zoom Holly Courtier courtesy

Chambers, who is a full-time student with two jobs in San Diego, dropped everything to help search for Courtier. The mother-daughter duo had been to the park together two weeks before Courtier's disappearance to celebrate Chambers' 19th birthday.