Everything to Know About Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colors

It's almost time for the Festival of Colors.

Marking the beginning of spring after a long winter and signifying the triumph of good over evil, Holi is a festival celebrated annually around the end of February or early March in correspondence with the Hindu calendar's month of Phalguna.

Though originating in India — and celebrated across its subcontinents for centuries (with literary documentation dating back to the 4th century) — Holi festivities take place in a variety of countries all over the world.

Predominantly celebrated in South Asia, Holi is recognized as the country's most vivid and joyous festival. Typically spanning two days, the eve of the Hindu holiday is when traditions commence, but the actual day of Holi is the most anticipated due to the fun that ensues.

Bonfires and the throwing of bright colors are significant in celebration, in addition to the relaxation of Hindu social codes, per National Geographic.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Holi, when it's taking place this year, and how it's celebrated around the world.

When is Holi in 2022?

Holi is annually celebrated during the month of February or March, depending on its correspondence with the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. This year, Holi takes place on March 18, 2022, but the duration varies based on festivities in different countries.

What is the origin of Holi?

Due to a number of legends, various Holi origin stories exist. One of the most popular chronicles the tale of Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahlad, who was ultimately victorious over his father, per Encyclopædia Britannica.

According to the legend, Hiranyakashipu was a king with invincible powers who demanded everyone in the kingdom worship him — and if they didn't, he would punish or kill them. Betraying his father, Prahlad chose to worship Vishnu instead.

This did not sit well with the king, who then asked his sister, Holika (the name in which Holi derives), to help kill Prahlad. Owner of a fire-resistant cloak, Holika attempted to trick Prahlad by taking him into a fire, but since she sought to use her cloak for evil, it flew off of her and onto Prahlad.

Prahlad was saved and Vishnu defeated Hiranyakashipu. Bonfires are lit on Holi in celebration of the victorious feat.

What festivities take place during Holi?

Song and dance take place around a bonfire called Holika on the eve of Holi to signify the burning of evil spirits. A variety of items are often thrown into the flames including wood, dry leaves, twigs — and even roasting grains, popcorn, coconut, and chickpeas.

The following day, Holi, is a time to let loose and celebrate life. Family and friends gather to playfully throw colorful paint and bright powders at each other and in the air, fully immersing themselves from head-to-toe in color. Additionally, a traditional wooden drum called a dhol is played by a troupe, while dancing amid the colors.

Each of the colors during Holi holds different meanings as well. "Red symbolizes love and fertility; yellow is the color of turmeric, a powder native to India and used as a natural remedy; blue represents the Hindu God Krishna; and green is for new beginnings," per Time.

A feast usually follows, with traditional foods like gujiya (a deep-fried sweet with dried fruit), dahi bhalla (a yogurt dish topped garnished with savory chutney), and lassi (a chilled, refreshing yogurt drink) to name a few.

How is Holi celebrated in the United States?

According to The Indian Times, "the world's biggest Holi" celebration is hosted in the United States. Taking place in Spanish Fork, Utah, the festivity doesn't solely carry religious significance, as it's also a spiritual celebration as well.

In 2016, the event drew in 35,000 and 40,000 people over two days as they gathered to throw color in front of the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple. Las Vegas, Nevada also holds a large Festival of Colors with DJs, yoga, live music, traditional foods, and color.

While Utah may hold the largest, festivities are organized at temples and on college campuses spanning from the east to west coast throughout America.

How is Holi celebrated throughout the world?

Though its origins trace back to South Asia, Holi has gained popularity all over the world — and is now celebrated all over the globe, including the U.S. and U.K.

Australia holds many Holi celebrations throughout the country due to its large Indian Diaspora presence, particularly in Melbourne. The city hosts the annual festival in which participants gather dressed in white to take part in the color craze. The festival in Australia also serves as an opportunity for Australians to deeper their understanding of the Hindu religion.

Bangladesh also celebrates Holi. While Islam is the most dominant religion, Hindus still celebrate their holidays with pride — and for Holi in particular, the community gathers in temples to exchange greetings and enjoy colors.

Due to a large Indian presence, Canada is a big celebrator of the holiday — and while festivities happen every year, 2017 was a significant Holi year because it was the first time members of the parliament joined in the celebration, per holifestival.org.