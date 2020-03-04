Hinge Dating App Will Pay You $100 to Go Out on a Date This Weekend — Here's How to Claim It

Image zoom Hinge

One dating app really wants its users to put down the phone and meet up face to face — so much so that it’s offering its love-seeking swipers $100 to do so.

Hinge is taking National Day of Unplugging on Friday seriously, and is coughing up cash to users who agree to meet for a date with one of their matches this weekend.

“Introducing people on Hinge is just the beginning of a connection. The real magic happens in person and in real life,” Hinge chief marketing officer Nathan Roth said in a press release. “We’ll never stop encouraging our users to meet up, and this Friday, we’re excited to give them a little extra incentive to set up a date and put Hinge away.”

So, what do you have to do to snag an extra $100?

Anyone interested should go on the app and arrange a date for Friday or Saturday night with one of their matches. Then, pause your profile for 24 hours, starting at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. To do that, go into Settings, then click Account, and toggle the “pause” switch.

RELATED: ‘Christian Mingle Here I Come!’ How Celebs Like Hannah Brown, Lizzo and More Feel About Online Dating

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Fonda Says She Tried to Set Up Ex Ted Turner on a Dating App

Between 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and midnight on Sunday, fill out the submission form found here — and make sure you go back into the app and complete the “We Met” survey that pops up.

Once the request is verified, Hinge will send you an email with a $100 digital Visa gift card to reimburse you for your date.

RELATED: Man Creates Dating App ‘Singularity,’ Where He Is the Only Man Available

The gift cards are first come, first served, from a pot of $25,000. The offer ends March 8, or whenever the $25,000 is used up, whichever comes first.

“Dating apps should connect people with people, not profiles,” the release says, noting that Hinge found that 80 percent of its users felt they’d benefit from less phone screen times, up from 77 percent last year.

Hinge, in the vein of Bumble and Tinder, is an app that allows users to share photos of themselves and answer prompts meant to show off their personality and interests, and then like and comment on the profiles of those of interest. According to the release, the app sets up a date every four seconds — and three out of four times, users want a second date.