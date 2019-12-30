The Most Disturbing, Hilarious and WTF News Stories of 2019

One Minnesota college student knew he would be getting an earful if his mom spotted him walking around campus in frigid temperatures with shorts on. That’s why, when the Star Tribune ran a photo of him in January crossing the street wearing his winter coat — sans pants — he knew that he needed to keep his identity confidential.

“Miles, a University of Minnesota student who declined to give his last name because he said his mom would be mad at him for how he was dressed, crossed University Avenue Southeast in shorts Tuesday,” the photo caption read.

A reporter with the outlet shared the photo and caption on Twitter, declaring it “CAPTION OF THE YEAR,” which quickly prompted the tweet to go viral.

Although it’s unclear whether the student’s mother has seen the photo, we can only assume she knows because let’s be real — moms know everything.