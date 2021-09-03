Hiking Trails Near Where Family of 3 Mysteriously Died Closed Due to 'Unknown Hazards'

John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, were found dead alongside the family dog on Aug. 17 in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest

Several areas in the Sierra National Forest have been shut down after a family of three and their dog were mysteriously found dead on a remote hiking trail.

Officials with the Sierra National Forest announced on Saturday that several trails and campgrounds around the Merced River Recreation Site were closed "due to unknown hazards found in and near the Savage Lundy Trail, within the Bass Lake Ranger District."

"As a precaution and to protect the public from unknown hazards in the area, The SNF decided to close several recreation sites, roads, and trails along the Merced River and its South Fork, until deemed safe for public use," read an advisory from the United States Forest Service.

Sites are expected to remain closed until Sept. 26.

The closure comes just two weeks after John Gerrish and Ellen Chung were found dead alongside their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and the family dog, Oski, in the Devil's Gulch section of the Hites Cove Trail on Aug. 17.

gerrish family Ellen Chung and John Gerrish | Credit: Ellen chung/ instagram

Gerrish was discovered in a seated position with Miju and Oski near him, while Chung was found a ways away from them up a hill, according to The Washington Post.

The bodies of the family members and their dog did not have any physical wounds or signs of trauma, and there was no suicide note that would indicate it was intentional, Mariposa County Sheriff's spokeswoman Kristie Mitchell previously told Fox News.

An initial autopsy yielded little information about how the family died, leaving authorities and loved ones to wait for the results of a pending toxicology report for more clues. A necropsy is also being conducted on the dog. Both reports could take up to several weeks.

Jon Gerrish, Muji, Ellen Chung Jon Gerrish, Muji, Ellen Chung | Credit: Rosanna Heaslett

Investigators have been looking at a breadth of possible reasons for the family's deaths — including carbon monoxide from abandoned mines nearby and toxic algae found in the Merced River as potential causes of death.

A Mariposa County Sheriff's office spokesperson told PEOPLE last week that while investigators "haven't ruled out anything," they are not focusing on a potential homicide.