Hiker, 27, Missing in Hawaii for 9 Days as Police Search for Woman, 23, Who Vanished Weeks Ago

Authorities in Hawaii are looking for two missing hikers, including a man missing for 10 days and a woman who vanished in July — and family members have launched search efforts of their own to find the pair.

Kyle Brittain, 27, was last seen on Aug. 30 near the Waipio Valley on the Big Island, according to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department. He told his family he was going hiking for the day, marking the last time family and friends heard from him, police said.

“Nobody actually has seen Kyle since they saw him at the bathroom overlook on Friday morning going down into the valley. There’s hundreds of people in the valley if not more because it’s a three day weekend and people hiking and camping and everything and nobody has seen him. So everybody’s baffled,” Kyle’s father, Steve Brittain, wrote in a Facebook post.

“I get a lot of questions about who Kyle is,” he added. “Kyle is a healer. Kyle knows what love is. Kyle will help you when you’re down. Kyle doesn’t understand anger and resentment. Since he was born, people have said that Kyle has an old soul. They are right.”

Search teams and dozens of volunteers have been scouring the valley for more than a week to find Kyle. Helicopters and search dogs are involved in the efforts, KHON reported. Rescuers who helped find yoga teacher Amanda Eller earlier this year have joined the search, according to KHON. A Facebook page called Find Kyle Brittain shows searchers in the valley, and Steve shared a Facebook photo of a bright green shirt that read “BRING KYLE HOME.”

“Trying to sleep, knowing that he’s out there, is killing me,” Steve told NBC News on Sunday. “I was up at 3:30 this morning looking at the stars, praying that we can find him today.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Honokaʻa Police Station at (808) 775-7533.

The disappearance came weeks after 23-year-old Khiara Henry, of San Diego, California, vanished on July 21 while on vacation in Maui. Video footage showed Henry checking out of a hotel in Kihei that day, Maui police said in a statement. She rented a car that same day in Kahului and the vehicle was later found in the Waianapanapa Park area, police said.

She was reported missing on July 26 and missed her flight home on July 29, The Mercury News reported.

“Our family is devastated, but we hold out hope that someone can help us find Khiara. There is no guidebook for families of missing people,” the family said in a statement on the Find Khiara Henry Facebook page.

The family has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to Henry’s safe return. In a video statement, the family said Henry’s cell phone and car keys have not been found, and calls to the woman go straight to voicemail.

“While we still hold out hope that something innocent is going on, we’re growing more and more worried for Khiara’s safety,” the family said. “Khiara, if by some stroke of luck you are seeing this or hearing about this, we love you.”

The family continues to search for Henry with volunteers and has enlisted the help of the public to locate the woman. Maui police have urged anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts to call police at (808)-270-6516 or (808)-244-6400.