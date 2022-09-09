Hiker Who Went to Find Water for His Girlfriend Found Dead Near California Trail

A hiker in California was found dead Thursday morning after a days-long search effort in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County.

The man, Tim Sgrignoli, was on a hike with his girlfriend Sunday when she started to suffer "mild heat exhaustion," according to Scott Safechuck, public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The temperature was estimated to be around 114 degrees in the Gaviota Peak area, in the Santa Ynez Mountains, when Sgrignoli, 29, left her to seek help and get water.

After Sgrignoli disappeared, his girlfriend was rescued by Santa Barbara County fire crews on Sunday, KTLA reports.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department then handed off the search effort to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, but no explanation was given as to the reason, according to KTLA.

By the next day, about 60 people were involved in the extensive search that included helicopters, unmanned drones, all-terrain vehicles and scent-sniffing and cadaver dogs, the news station reports.

Sgrignoli's body was found Thursday morning at 9:29 a.m. local time between Trespass Trail and Highway 101.

His cause and manner of death are pending, but "no foul play is suspected" and "heat is a likely contributing factor," according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the sheriff's office.

A request by PEOPLE for additional comments was not immediately returned.