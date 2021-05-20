George Null's sister said he may have gotten disoriented after the Bobcat fire burned trail markers

Hiker Missing for 5 Days Found Alive in Remote Area of Forest Near Los Angeles: 'So Relieved'

A hiker who spent five days missing in a remote forest outside of Los Angeles was rescued on Wednesday, authorities said.

George Null, who was last seen on Saturday morning, was found in Angeles National Forest during an aerial search, and was "happy to be safe and airlifted by #LASD Air Rescue 5 after [a] massive search effort," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter.

Authorities had previously put out a call for help finding Null, 58, whose vehicle had been found in Angeles National Forest and whom officials believed had gone hiking in the Mt. Waterman area.

"We didn't know for days," his sister Rebecca Latta told KCBS. "Not knowing is so hard… We were up at the top of the hill and we start coming down and then we hear the bullhorn saying he's been found. You have no idea, so relieved."

The outlet reported that Null was eventually spotted deep in a canyon waving at the air rescue team, who soon hoisted him to safety.

Latta said her brother is an Eagle Scout and experienced hiker, but may have become disoriented because many trail markers were burned during the Bobcat fire last fall, according to KCBS.

"He gave me a huge hug," she told the outlet. "I think he's so exhausted that I really think he doesn't have a lot of words right now, and he's a little bit delirious after five days of wandering around in the forest."