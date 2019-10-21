Hiker, 28, Dies After Falling from North Carolina Waterfall

Image zoom Big Bradley Falls Henderson County Rescue Squad

A 28-year-old hiker fell from a North Carolina waterfall on Saturday as his friend helplessly watched the tragedy unfold.

Aaron Post, of Charleston, South Carolina, died of his injuries on Sunday, one day after he slipped and fell while hiking Big Bradley Falls in Saluda, North Carolina, a spokeswoman for the Henderson County Rescue Squad confirms to PEOPLE.

More than 50 rescuers were called to the scene after Post fell around 10:40 a.m., with some having to rappel down the falls in order to help, Polk County Fire Marshal Bobby Arledge told ABC affiliate WSOC.

He was reportedly airlifted out of the woods and taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition.

Friend George Hugg, who was hiking with Post, told ABC affiliate WLOS that the fatal slip happened in the blink of an eye.

“I turned around and I just watched him slide down the waterfall,” Hugg said.

Saluda Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Robert Dellinger told the outlet that despite the large rescue response, extracting Post from the area was difficult, partly because of trail erosion.

Henderson County Rescue Squad was one of the many agencies to assist, officials wrote in a Facebook post.

“Although the outcome is not what anyone wants; everyone worked together as a team to make sure this patient had the best care and extraction they could,” the post read. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.

The incident comes two years after a 47-year-old man hiking Big Bradley with his daughters slipped and fell to his death, WLOS reported.

Bradley Falls’ entry on the Visit North Carolina website warns that hikers should explore “at your own risk,” and that the trail is “especially dangerous at the top of the falls.”

Saluda Fire and Rescue, Polk County Fire, and the Polk’s County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.