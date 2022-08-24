Man Dies After Slipping and Falling Off N.H. Mountain Ledge While Hiking with Group

A hiker died in New Hampshire over the weekend after falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, according to authorities.

The hiker was climbing down the mountain with two other individuals on Saturday when they began to explore what they believed to be a ski trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release on Monday.

"Unfortunately, they were not following an established hiking trail," the department said.

At one point, after reaching a spot that was "rocky, wet, and steep," the hiker "slipped," which caused him to fall off a ledge, per the statement. His fellow hikers called 911 after losing sight of him.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the hiker dead at the bottom of a nearby waterfall.

His body has since been taken to a funeral home in Littleton, N.H.

Although not identified in the release, a spokesperson with the department identified the hiker as Brian Kohn, 32, of Long Island City, New York, according to NBC News and The Boston Globe.

Originally, the trio of hikers were planning on taking the tram back down the mountain.

However, the department said in the statement that the hikers "changed their mind" upon reaching the summit.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says it conducted multiple rescues in the White Mountains over the weekend, including two separate incidents on Mount Washington.

Both rescues took place on Sunday along the Gulfside Trail, according to a press release shared Monday.

Also on Sunday, a New Jersey woman required assistance after possibly suffering a heat-related illness while hiking the Falling Waters Trail, located at Franconia Notch State Park, per the state government department.