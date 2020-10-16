Hiker Falls from Ledge and Dies One Day After Posting Dramatic Cliffside Instagram Photo

A barefoot hiker from Seattle was found in a canyon near Sedona, Arizona, just one day after posting a photo from a cliff’s edge in the area.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Jordan Brashears, was hiking with two acquaintances whom he had just met, according to a press release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. During their Oct. 8 hike on the Boynton Canyon Trail to visit some ancient ruins, Brashears rounded a corner ahead of his companions and they lost sight of him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When the area came into view, he was gone. They called out and searched for him for about an hour before contacting the Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m.

A search team was deployed to look for Brashears, but he was still missing by nightfall. The following morning, local authorities organized a "more extensive search," including ground searchers, a drone and a helicopter.

During the search, one of the hikers — who had been with Brashears the day prior — located his water jug on the east side of the canyon. The search team then found the barefoot hiker’s shoes and cell phone and by 9 a.m., his body was found.

"Deputies indicated that Jordan appeared to have fallen about 100 [feet] from where he landed and was found," the release from the Sheriff’s Office said. "Although not able to determine exactly how he got there, deputies believe he hiked away from his two companions and around the corner from the last place seen intending to climb one or two ledges/levels higher and fell from the edge."

The release continued, "There is no indication Jordan did this on purpose or that foul play was involved."

Brashears’ tragic death followed a photo he posted to his Instagram page on Oct. 7, in which he stands on a cliff edge at Arizona’s Cathedral Rock — a different trail from the Boynton Canyon hike he embarked on the following day. The Cathedral Rock area is known for its archaeological sites and a “power vortex,” according to local outlet The Mercury News.