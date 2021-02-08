Hiker Dies After Falling Over 30 Feet from Popular Phoenix Mountain Overlook: Report

The unidentified hiker was transported to a trauma hospital "in extremely critical condition" after the fall, according to officials

The scene at Papago Park, where the hiker fell

A hiker has died after authorities say he fell "approximately 30-40 feet" from a Phoenix mountain.

The Phoenix Fire Department confirmed the incident in a tweet on Saturday, explaining that the hiker had been exploring Papago Park's "hole in the wall trail" when he fell.

Fire officials said the hiker — only identified as a male in his 20s — had plummeted more than 30 feet and required the assistance of the department's Technical Rescue Teams.

In video footage shared on the fire department's Twitter, first responders and their emergency vehicles are shown waiting at the scene of the incident.

In the distance, officials can be seen standing inside a higher area of rock, which appears to be the park's scenic overlook known as Hole-In-The-Rock.

According to the park's website, Hole-In-The-Rock is an "intriguing formation on the park's east side features a main chamber that looks out over nearby lagoons and the distant downtown skyline, and is great for views (especially at sunset)."

"The trail to the chamber consists of steps that rise 200 feet in just a short 1/10 of a mile," the description reads. "The formation is thought to have been used by the ancient Hohokam civilization to track the position of the sun through a hole in the rock 'ceiling.'"

Following their arrival, fire officials said the hiker was rescued off the mountain and transported to a trauma hospital "in extremely critical condition."

On Sunday, authorities were reportedly notified by the hospital that the man had died from his injuries, according to ABC affiliate KNXV.

At this time, it is unclear if the hiker was alone and how he fell.