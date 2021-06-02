California Hiker Dead After Falling Around 500 Feet in State's Sequoia National Park

Another hiker was also injured in the incident while trying to grab the man as he fell

A California hiker has died after falling around 500 feet from a summit ridge in the state's Sequoia National Park.

On Monday, a 56-year-old San Jose man — whose identity has not been revealed — was hiking Mount Russell with two other people when he lost his balance and fell, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One of the individuals with him, a 45-yer-old woman from Milpitas, California, also fell after trying to grab him. She, however, was able to "self-arrest approximately 30 feet down," per the NPS.

The third person in the hiking trio then used a satellite beacon to declare an emergency, before calling 911 for help on his cellphone.

The identities of the late hiker's companions have not yet been released by authorities.

Sequoia National Park Credit: Getty

At the time of the incident, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks' Helicopter 552 and other rescuers were already out pursuing another unconscious hiker from the Big Five Lakes area, the release said. The search and rescue team and Helicopter 551 from Yosemite National Park then responded to the Mount Russell incident.

The Yosemite team rescued the injured woman from the ledge where she was hurt and then transported her to Bishop, where she was admitted to a local hospital.

The unidentified woman was later flown to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, where she underwent surgery, according to the NPS.