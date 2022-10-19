A hiker said she was "charged and gored by a bison" at Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway in Texas — and she documented the frightening encounter in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip, which was uploaded last week, TikTok user Rebecca Clark said she was on a solo hike when she encountered a group of bison on a trail. The video showed the animals moving away from the path as the hiker inched toward them.

"There you go, keep going," she said in the video. "I don't want to deal with them. I just want to go by."

When the bison had all cleared the trail, the hiker continued to move forward. "Thank you, I appreciate it," Clark said while starting to pass the animals.

Then, one of the bison suddenly turned around. "Oh no," Clark said, shortly before the bison charged at her. The hiker then let out a scream and seemingly fell to the ground.

Alongside the video, which has more than 2 million views on TikTok, Clark wrote that she was close to the bison when the attack occurred, and that she decided to share the video "to support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks."

In a follow-up video, Clark said that she was "okay" but that the bison "rammed my back, gored me and threw me into a mesquite bush."

The hiker said in the clip that she waited for close to an hour before help arrived and during that time had "limited phone service & no access to 911."

Ultimately, Clark said she was able to tell loved ones what happened. In a screenshot from a message she was able to send, Clark wrote that the experience was "going to make a hell of a" video.

After help arrived, she said she was airlifted to a hospital and received treatment at United Regional Wichita Falls.

"Thank you for all your concerns and to tell you the truth your humor as well," Clark captioned the post.

Neither Clark, the hospital, nor the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Caprock Canyons State Park is home to the Texas State Bison Herd, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

They are "a very valuable resource for the great state of Texas as well as for the overall conservation of the bison species," according to a post on the department's website.

"The health and preservation of the Texas State Bison Herd is of the utmost importance," officials wrote. "We carefully monitor this herd to help ensure an even brighter future for bison throughout North America."

When planning a visit to Caprock Canyons State Park, officials urge people to "please observe bison etiquette," which "keeps you safe and the bison calm."

"As a rule, bison require at least 50 yards (half a football field) between them and people," officials wrote on the park's website. "Use the 'Rule of Thumb' to make sure you are far enough away: Stretch your arm out away from your face and give bison a thumbs up! Now close one eye. Can you cover the bison with your thumb? If not, you're too close!"

Additionally, it's very important to pay attention to bison body language.

"Agitated or anxious bison will raise their tails up in a question mark. Other signs of agitation or disapproval are pawing the ground and lowering its head," park officials wrote. "In bison culture, a head-on gaze can communicate a threat or just simply rude behavior, especially to dominant males. If you see any of these behaviors, leave the area."