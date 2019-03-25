High school students in Kentucky got the chance to learn more than just algebra and biology in class thanks to a special “Adulting” conference that taught them the special skills not always found in textbooks.

Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, held the conference late last year for its seniors, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The day consisted of 11 different workshops curated to help teach the students real-world skills, including everything from how to change a tire and how to file taxes to how to cook in a dorm room, according to local NBC affiliate WAVE.

The school said each student was able to choose three courses “to gain more knowledge and skills pertaining to their lives once they leave us here at BCHS.”

The conference was put on with the help of local community partners, including the Center for Women and Families, KHEAA, the US Army, the Shepherdsville Police Department and UPS.

Christy Hardin, director of the BCHS Family Resource & Youth Services Center, organized the event after realizing that students weren’t always learning the most important skills in school, she told WAVE.

“I think that the idea occurred to me originally, I saw a Facebook post that parents passed around saying they needed a class in high school on taxes, and cooking,” Hardin said. “Our kids can get that, but they have to choose it. And (Adulting Day) was a day they could pick and choose pieces they didn’t feel like they had gotten so far.”

The experience saw praise on social media, including from Facebook user Rob Shaub, who commented, “What a great idea. Thank you for bringing this into schools again.”

Public Education has been around since the late 1800’s. We wait until 2018 to teach kids about “adulting”. Better late than never I guess. Well done leading the charge Bullitt Central High. #teachthemyoung,” another user wrote on Twitter.

“Adulting Day” comes as more and more millennials have taken it upon themselves to learn the skills they’re lacking, such as cooking, according to a December CBS New York report.

“I was so used to, when living at home, my mom always cooking,” Elena Toumaras, 29, told the outlet of signing up for a cooking class. “Doing simple things now that I’m on my own, I’m struggling with it.”