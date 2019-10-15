High School Track Star Who Spent Weeks in Coma After Car Crash Crowned Homecoming King

Image zoom Caleb Freeman (right)

An Oklahoma high school senior who was once told he may never walk again after a serious car accident has defied all odds, walking before hundreds of his supporters this week as he was crowned homecoming king.

Caleb Freeman, 18, received the honor on Friday at Newcastle High School alongside his friend Austyn, who was crowned homecoming queen, his dad Jeremy Freeman wrote on Facebook.

A video of Freeman walking on the football field was shared to Pray for Caleb, a Facebook page dedicated to updates on his recovery following his December 2017 car accident.

A caption accompanying the video said the teen was only supposed to walk to the 50 yard line after his name was announced, but he “decided to do things his own way” and instead kept on going.

The crown capped an eventful week for Freeman, who has made a miraculous recovery since spending eight weeks in a coma after suffering a traumatic brain injury during the accident.

Jeremy Freeman recapped his son’s progress in a post on Pray for Caleb, and said he re-joined his cross country team earlier last week to run his first race since his injury, completing a 5K in 51 minutes and 44 seconds.

“They said I would never run again, but God had other plans,” Caleb told NBC affiliate KFOR about rejoining the team.

Freeman, who was once a star runner at Newcastle and averaged a 17-minute 5K, according to his dad, first returned to the team as an assistant coach earlier this year.

“This time last year he was in a wheelchair,” his dad told KFOR. “He was using a walker. Here we are a year later. Imagine where he’ll be in another year. It’s incredible.”

As he wrote on his Facebook page, “Caleb is 100% a miracle.”