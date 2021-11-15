High School Students Hang Christmas Decorations for Woman in Hospice: 'The Greatest Gift'
Nancy Mattern, 77, was treated to the kind act by the University High School Dreamcatchers Club in Arizona
A woman struggling with health problems was treated to an early Christmas present thanks to high school students from Arizona.
According to KOLD, 77-year-old Nancy Mattern has been having a tough time since being diagnosed with COVID-19.
"It affected my heart and my lungs — to be able to do the little things now is really hard," she told KGUN.
Mattern's declining health has made it difficult to put up Christmas decorations, which is especially unfortunate since it is her favorite holiday.
"It just brings out the part of people that you don't see the rest of the year," Mattern, who is in hospice care, told the outlet of the December holiday.
As a testament to her love of Christmas, Mattern has an entire collection of decorations (enough to fill up her garage) — but this year, they were once again in danger of remaining in storage for no one to see.
A team of students from the University High School Dreamcatchers Club in Tucson came to the rescue, helping Mattern place decorations all around her home. They also played music and treated her to the Christmas spirit.
"It is just an overwhelming, very emotional feeling to have our hospice patient be given this gift," Belinda Brauer, a volunteer coordinator for Agape Hospice, told KOLD. "It is a gift because there's so many misconceptions about hospice."
The act of kindness meant the world to Mattern.
"It's what Christmas is about, it's about giving," she told KGUN. "And to be able to have my Christmas decorations up is something I thought was over and done with, but these kids, with their big hearts, are making it happen."