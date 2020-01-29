Oregon High School Students Discover Dead Body While Working on a Project Near Creek

Amazon Creek Google Maps

A group of Oregon high school students working on a project made a horrific discovery on Monday when they stumbled upon a dead body.

The Churchill High School students were working on the project near Amazon Creek in Eugene when they came upon the body, the Eugene Police Department said in a statement.

Police said they received a report around 1 p.m., and upon arrival, discovered that the deceased person appeared to have died by suicide.

The deceased’s identity will not be released until the family has been notified, police said.

An investigation into the death will be picked up by the Lane County Medical Examiner.

A woman who said her child was a student at Churchill commented on the police department’s Facebook post, writing that she was impressed with the way the school’s administration had handled the incident.

“The principal sent out an email to everyone that was very professional,” mom Angela Jones wrote. “They are taking great care of the students that did witness this.”

Churchill High School did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Monday’s death is at least the third to occur in the creek in recent years.

The body of 31-year-old Dustin Nissen was discovered in the area in April 2018 after police said he jumped from a moving vehicle during a police pursuit, while Kresmir Tonkovich, 72, was found dead in the creek in March 2018 after he died of natural causes related to a medical issue, according to The Register-Guard.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.