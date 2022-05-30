Montgomery County High School senior Jacob Bradley held a letter of intent ceremony — typically something only done for athletes — to sign with a local plumbing company

High School Senior Signs Letter of Intent to Work for Plumbing Company in Ceremony: 'Great Kid'

Though a "letter of intent" ceremony is typically held when a high school athlete announces where they'll go to college, one Kentucky high schooler had his own to sign with a plumbing company.

According to WDKY, Montgomery County High School senior Jacob Bradley signed a letter of intent to join Fast Flow Plumbing after his graduation this month. He'll join the company as an apprentice and work under a master plumber for two years before earning his journeyman's license.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's just more of my style," Bradley told WKYT after signing with the Fast Flow Plumbing. "I was never really wanting to be an accountant or sit down."

"I enjoy working with my hands a lot and just the environment and those types of people," he added.

Bradley's ceremony, which took place May 18, was the first non-athletic signing event for the high school, counselor Lacy Gross told WKYT.

"This is something that we have done several times for our athletes who are attending college upon graduation," Gross explained. "But this is something new here at Montgomery County High School, but I hope that this will continue."

Bradley's mother said she couldn't be more proud of her ambitious son.

Local high school senior commits to plumbing career . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvPbx0jcdEE Credit: FOX 56 News

"His dad and I are just over the moon," Bradley's mother, Angie, told WKYT. "Actually, he's a great kid and we are very lucky."

But plumbing isn't entirely new for the graduating senior. Bradley spent half of every school day learning the trade since meeting Fast Flow Plumbing Vice President Ben Crum at a career fair.

"We are willing to invest in anyone that comes to us," Crum told WKYT of recruiting students into the field. "We want to make sure they have the opportunity in two years to get their journeyman's license."

According to U.S. News & World Report, plumbers, on average, made about a salary of $56,000 in 2020, with some earning over $75,000. The median salary for plumbers has increased steadily over the last decade, the outlet reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen with Familial Dysautonomia Scores Touchdown for High School Football Team