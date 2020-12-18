Aramis Mora was "known for her sweet, calm spirit and for being an excellent student with a special interest in art and fashion design," her school district said

High School Senior Killed After Car Slams Into Texas Home During Virtual School: ‘It’s Not Fair’

A high school senior attending virtual classes was killed after a car slammed into her home in Texas, authorities said.

Aramis Mora, a student at Greenville High School, was learning remotely when the incident occurred on Monday afternoon, the Greenville Independent School District said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I still can’t believe this is happening,” sister Thelma Mora told KTVT. “I know she was happy. I know she had everything she wanted, but she deserved more… And it’s not fair.”

Officers with the Greenville Police Department arrived on the scene to find that a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with the house, a city spokeswoman said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Aramis’ brother Gustavo Mora told KTVT that he was in the room next door taking a nap, and rushed to his sister’s room to find she was no longer breathing.

RELATED VIDEO: NASCAR Pit Crew Member Killed in Car Crash Alongside Wife While on Honeymoon in Florida Keys

“She was hardworking. She was really, really smart,” he said. “She was in the honor society.”

The school district said Aramis, 17, had spent her entire academic career in the school system, and had a passion for art.

“She was known for her sweet, calm spirit and for being an excellent student with a special interest in art and fashion design,” the statement read. “Our prayers go out to Aramis, her family and all those who love her. We will all miss this special young woman.”

A GoFundMe arranged for the Mora family by a neighbor has so far raised more than $9,000.

“I can’t even begin to tell you the pain that this family is in,” the page said.

The city spokeswoman said that the car’s driver sustained “unknown injuries” and was airlifted to a local hospital. An investigation is ongoing.