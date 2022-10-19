High School Senior, 17, Dies After Collapsing at Choir Rehearsal: 'He Just Passed Out'

Daniel Moshi's father says his family is "devastated" over the sudden death of the Illinois teenager, who lost consciousness while rehearsing for a show choir event at a Chicago-area school

By
Published on October 19, 2022 01:15 PM

An Illinois teenager died after he collapsed while rehearsing for a show choir event at a Chicago-area school.

Daniel Moshi, 17, died Friday night after suddenly losing consciousness at Naperville North High School, according to NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV and The Daily Herald.

The teen's mother, Karolin Moshi, said she was told her son "just passed out" while he was practicing a solo, ABC affiliate WLS-TV reports. "He collapsed," she added, "and we don't know anything else."

Naperville Fire Department officials said bystanders performed CPR after Moshi collapsed and before first responders arrived at the scene, according to the Herald. He was then transported to Edwards Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead that same evening.

The DuPage County coroner's office confirmed to PEOPLE that it is investigating Moshi's death. An autopsy was performed Saturday, the coroner's office said, but the cause of death has not been released.

Moshi's mother reportedly said the coroner's office informed her that there appeared to be "absolutely nothing wrong" with her son, according to the NBC station.

Meanwhile, Daniel's father, Loden Moshi, said the family is "devastated" and "shocked" by the teen's death, according to WLS-TV.

"He's with Jesus. I know that," his mother Karolin said. "He's singing. He loved to sing for the Lord."

Daniel, a senior at West Leyden High School in Franklin Park, was among 48 Illinois students attending the 2022 All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association, president Laura Coster said in a post on Facebook, according to the Herald.

Coster said the association "is saddened by the loss of this beautiful person who loved to sing," per WMAQ-TV. "Our condolences to his family, the students, the directors, and to ... students in the Leyden district."

Moshi also served as the alto lead singer at St. Andrew's Assyrian Church in Glenview, according to a Facebook post from the church.

"For a community of believers to lose a faithful member is difficult and a test of faith," St. Andrew's wrote in its post. "For believing parents to lose a faithful child is beyond comprehension and stretches our limited senses of understanding."

The Moshi family is remembering Daniel as a "honest," "pure" and "lovable" young man who dreamed of a career on Broadway, according to WMAQ-TV.

"He was amazing," Daniel's younger sister, Danya Moshi, told the outlet. "If people have siblings, you need to have fun with them. Because if one of them goes away, you feel alone."

Daniel's funeral was scheduled for Wednesday morning at Saint Andrew's, according to a post on the church's Facebook page.

