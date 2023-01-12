High School Senior Dies Following Cardiac Arrest at School, Which Family Says Happened After Gym Class

"He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest," read a message on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of Jordan Brister's family

Published on January 12, 2023
Jordan Brister, Las Vegas Student, 18, Dies After 'Experiencing Cardiac Arrest' at School
Jordan Brister. Photo: GoFundMe

A high school senior from Las Vegas died days after suffering cardiac arrest at school.

Jordan Brister, 18, "experienced cardiac arrest" while at Amplus Academy on Jan. 3, according to a statement from the school.

The student collapsed and was found inside a school bathroom after attending physical education class, his family told affiliate CBS station KLAS-TV and NBC affiliate KSNV.

The family said it was about 25 minutes until he was found, per KLAS-TV.

Amplus Academy said in their statement that staff gave the senior "emergency medical attention" before he was transported to Southern Hills Hospital, where he died on Sunday.

"The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as to all of Jordan's family, friends and acquaintances," the school said Monday in a post on social media.

Brister and his family moved to Las Vegas from central Louisiana two years ago, according to KLAS-TV. The student planned to join the military after high school.

Family members said Brister had no known medical history and did not do drugs, per the outlet.

The Clark County Coroner's Office is investigating Brister's exact cause of death, according to KSNV.

Brister, an organ donor, was kept in the intensive care unit at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center until Sunday, KLAS reported.

The hospital also shared a video of Brister's "honor walk" on Facebook, as "his loved ones said goodbye" and paid their respects before his surgery.

"It was our honor to care for Jordan Brister," the hospital wrote. "Jordan, We honor you ❤️."

Counseling has been made available at Amplus Academy in wake of Brister's death, according to the school's statement.

Additionally, more than $41,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign for Brister's family.

"Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened," a page on the fundraising site says. "He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest."

Brister was the first of two Clark County students who died last week.

Last Thursday, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes collapsed around 7:30 p.m. local time while competing in a flag football game, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. The sophomore from Desert Oasis High School died at the hospital later that evening.

The Clark County Coroner's Office later revealed that Hughes died from a heart condition, according to KSNV and FOX affiliate KVVU-TV.

