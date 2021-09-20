"It's just a horrible situation for everyone involved," said the school superintendent

High School Senior Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency on Class Hiking Trip in New Hampshire

Tragedy befell the senior class of Maine's Lake Region High School during their annual senior class hiking trip earlier this month.

A male student, whose name has not been released, died after suffering a medical emergency on a trip to Baldface Mountain in New Hampshire on Sept. 12, SAD 61 Superintendent Alan Smith told the Portland Press Herald.

Officials from the Carroll County Sheriff's Department responded to the emergency, but the student died before he could be transported to a local hospital, per the outlet.

"911 was called and emergency attendees came," Smith told News Center Maine. "They did everything they could, but unfortunately [the student] did pass away."

The school is also making counselors available to students, some of whom are "struggling" with their classmates' death, reported the Portland Press Herald.

"The difference with other situations I've dealt with, like a car accident or a suicide, is that those weren't group events where other students witnessed what happened," Smith told the outlet.

"It's just a horrible situation for everyone involved," he added.

Smith told the Portland Press Herald he did not know the student's cause of death or whether that had already been determined.

The school will also check in with other students and chaperones on the trip "to make sure we've done everything right, and to see if any changes need to be made," the superintendent told News Center Maine.