High School Senior, 18, Dies After Being Struck by Mass. Train: 'She Was My Whole Life,' Says Mom

A Massachusetts community is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old high school student.

Katelyn McCarthy, a senior at Abington High School, was fatally struck by an MBTA commuter rail train on Friday night, her mother, Lori Frost, told ABC affiliate WCVB-TV. Frost told the outlet she believed her daughter was wearing earbuds at the time.

"She had her whole future ahead of her. She was supposed to graduate," Frost said of her daughter, who planned on attending a beauty academy.

"She was my whole life. She's my only child. She's my whole heart," Frost added. "My life is never going to be the same."

Transit police said their preliminary investigation suggests the victim, whom they did not identify by name, "was walking along the right of way" when she was struck around 11:30 p.m. Friday near the Birch Street crossing.

"The female has been pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained," police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The incident is currently under investigation by Transit Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, although police said foul play is not suspected.

In a message to the Abington school community, Superintendent of Schools Peter Schafer shared that counselors will be made available "for any students who may want to speak with someone surrounding this loss."

"It is with the deepest regret that I need to inform you that last night a tragic accident resulted in the death of our Abington High School Senior, Katelyn McCarthy," Schafer wrote in the message, shared on Saturday.

In addition to making help available over the weekend, Schafer shared that counselors will be accessible "when students return to school on Monday and throughout the coming days and weeks."

Continuing, Schafer wrote, "Words cannot express our heartfelt sadness for all members of the Abington community during this difficult time."

A GoFundMe has been created by a loved one to help the student's mother in the wake of her daughter's sudden and tragic death.