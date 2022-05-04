Virginia High School Names Students with Down Syndrome as Prom King and Queen

Anna Anderson and Zane Wales were crowned prom king and queen of Jefferson Forest High School

Anna Anderson and Zane Wales, students with Down Syndrome crowned prom king and queen

Two students with Down syndrome were recently selected as their high school's prom king and queen!

Jefferson Forest High School in Virginia gave students Anna Anderson and Zane Wales the honor last month, according to WSET.

Anderson and Wales' classmates wanted to show them how important they are to their community, teacher Heather Hevener told the news station.

"They see these kids every day," Hevener said. "They walk the same halls with these same kids, and they just feel like they're part of them, so they wanted to make sure that they also really felt part of them."

Hevener told the outlet a plan to pick the duo as king and queen began as far back as February.

"Probably in February or March, I had a few students like, 'You know what? This year, Zane Wales for prom king — let's do it!'" she recalled to the news station.

"So, they started the campaign on their own, and then, when we asked for nominations, Zane's name came through," Hevener explained.

Local companies from the area even pitched in to make prom night even more special for Anderson and Wales.

Emerald Limousine provided a limo and Celebration Bridal donating attire for the night, WSET reported.

The night was a special one for Anderson and Wales — and it also brought a smile to many others.