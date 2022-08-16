High School Football Players Rescue Woman from Car After Crash: 'They Went Above and Beyond to Help'

A group of Georgia high school football players are being hailed as heroes after they sprang into action last week to save a woman following a car crash.

The students were on their way to school Friday morning when they saw the crash occur in front of their school, according to FOX affiliate WFLD and Good Morning America. They were identified by school officials as Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown, and Alto Moore.

The football players successfully helped her escape by tearing open her door as smoke and fluids poured from her badly damaged vehicle, per the reports.

"We weren't worried about ourselves, we were worried about the lady," Brown told WFLD.

Luis Goya, identified by WFLD as a math teacher at Rome High School, lauded the boys' efforts in a Facebook page detailing the crash.

"The Rome High School football players really showed up today," Goya wrote. "They went above and beyond to help."

As for what happened, GMA reported that school surveillance footage showed a woman's car swerving to avoid a vehicle prior to a collision with another vehicle.

Adams told the outlet he heard a "big ol' boom" and quickly "knew it was going to be a bad accident."

"I looked up and I saw they got in a wreck," he added. "So we just all hopped out."

Goya was on morning duty at the time the accident. According to teacher's Facebook post, the football players began their attempts to extract the victim from her car "without hesitation."

"The door was jammed and in terrible shape," Goya wrote, adding that they "literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released."

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises, and is expected to be okay, according to WFLD.

The boys' football team praised the players on Facebook, writing that they "couldn't be more prouder of the selfless act and showing what Rome Wolves Football is all about."

"Are they heroes? I bet they are to that woman and her family," Coach John Reid told WFLD. "We're just really proud of them."