'Heroic' Ky. Teen Who Helped Flood Victims Dies of Mysterious Illness: 'It Came Out of Nowhere'

A high school football player who helped flood victims in Kentucky last month died a few days later of a mysterious illness.

When devastating floods hit the eastern part of the state in July, 18-year-old Aaron "Mick" Crawford jumped into action to assist residents in need, his mother, Ronda Crawford, recalled in a Facebook post.

But, after spending three days helping victims, the Knott County Central High School student was hospitalized with a mysterious illness, she explained in the post. Aaron was admitted into an ICU and placed on a ventilator for the next four days. He succumbed to the illness on Friday, and his parents made the decision to donate his organs.

"We do not know the reason and have no explanation for what happened," Ronda wrote. "We are looking into Organ Donation because we know that Mick had an amazing heart and would give anyone anything they asked from him. It's what he would want."

"If Mick could give us his final wish it would be that everyone come to know Jesus because that's the most important thing in this world to him," she continued. "We love you all. Thanks again for the prayers. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers."

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, because Aaron's organs were donated, an autopsy was unable to be performed, and the specifics of his illness may never be known.

"My baby Mick is giving the gift of life as we speak," Ronda said. "Because of him, others will have another chance. I miss him already but he is home now. If he could say anything to you, he would ask if you knew Jesus. He said 'that's what's important.' I'll love you forever my baby."

Aaron's family member, Nix Ritchie, told the Courier-Journal that his cousin wanted nothing more than to make a positive impact on his community.

"His main goal in life was to leave the world better than he found it," Ritchie said. "He didn't care who you were or what you did — he still had faith in you and wanted you to be happy."

Aside from playing football, Aaron also wrestled and was an active member of Blair Memorial Baptist Church, his obituary said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'

Angela Hall Thornsberry, who taught Aaron in high school last year, paid tribute to him on social media.

"I had Mick this past year in class," she wrote in a post. "He was so intelligent and interesting to talk to. He will be greatly missed and I am glad to have known him."