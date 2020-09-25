Anthony Jefferson was fired from his job as a head painter and as a construction worker due to his sustained injuries from the incident, his wife said

Heroic Dad Gets Fired from 2 Jobs After Shielding His Kids in Bronx Car Dealership Shooting

A father of three has been let go from his two jobs after sustaining multiple injuries while shielding his three kids from a shooting at a car dealership.

Anthony Jefferson was at a Bronx car dealership with his children Monday when three suspects fired multiple shots into the building, TMZ reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When the first bullet shattered the dealership's window, Anthony sprung into action to protect his children, ages 6, 5 and 2.

Anthony shielded his kids with his body and was shot three times, twice in his boot and once in his right thigh, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Anthony's family.

His wife, Danica, told TMZ that he was fired from his two jobs because of his current inability to walk.

Anthony previously worked as a head painter at a maintenance company and a construction worker in New York City. In the interview with TMZ, his wife did not reveal the name of the specific companies.

The father of three has since been discharged from the hospital but will require further surgery to remove the bullet still in his leg.

Not only does Anthony require extra care, but the family also hopes to send their three children to therapy as "they are beyond traumatized" from the incident, according to the GoFundMe page.

Danica said that her children do not want to go outside and are crying in their sleep, asking, "Why did the man shoot my daddy?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The GoFundMe page was launched by Anthony's friend, Serena Wingate, on Thursday and in just one day, the fundraiser has raised more than $16,000 of its $24,100 goal.