Hero Who Saved Several Lives in 2018 Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting Dies in Car Crash

"I'm here to protect my friends, my family and my fellow humans. I know where I'm going if I die, so I was not worried," said Matt Wennerstrom after the 2018 mass shooting

Matt Wennerstrom — the man who was hailed a hero after saving more than 30 people during the 2018 mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. — has died. He was 24.

A vigil was held for Wennerstorm on Monday just two days after he was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in Newbury Park, KABC-TV, reported. Wennerstrom was traveling near East Kelley Road when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle, KTLA and ABC Los Angeles reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vigil was attended by Wennerstrom's family and friends who remembered the honorable life he led.

"Everybody has come here to honor his memory," said Wennerstrom's grandmother, Renee Matthews per KABC-TV. "He was so loved by so many people and he helped so many people."

On Nov. 7, 2018 a gunman — later identified as 28-year-old US Marine Corps veteran, David Long, opened fire at Borderline Bar and Grill, killing 12 people and injuring several others. At the time of the incident the venue was hosting a college night for country music fans. Long then turned the gun on himself.

Opening up about his efforts, Wennerstrom told KABC-TV at the time: "All I did was grab as many people as I could and pull them underneath the table until I heard a break in the shots." He added that he helped people flee the scene by breaking a window open with a bar stool.

Wennerstrom also told KABC-TV: "I'm here to protect my friends, my family and my fellow humans. I know where I'm going if I die, so I was not worried."

During the vigil, friends of Wennerstrom talked about how he was dedicated to giving back and helping others throughout his life.

"It wasn't just Borderline, it was before that, just in how he lived his life and how he cared for people," Wennerstrom's friend Carina Cendejas told KABC-TV.