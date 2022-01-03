Hero Nanny Dies After Protecting Boy in Truck Accident: 'Guardian Angel,' Says Child's Dad

Arcellie "Celi" Muschamp died Friday after being in a medically-induced coma since the Dec. 20 incident

A Brooklyn nanny who was previously in critical condition after being hit by a car while saving the child she was looking after has died. She was 52.

Arcellie "Celi" Muschamp died Friday after being in a medically-induced coma since the Dec. 20 incident, the family of the child she nannied announced in an update on a GoFundMe page.

"We are truly heartbroken by this loss of such a wonderful soul and know she is now watching down over us all," Patrick Mullen wrote. "We have been humbled and overwhelmed by the amazing outpouring of love, support and kindness for Celi and her family."

"My wife and I will forever consider her the guardian angel of our son Rowan, whom she saved through her actions and sacrifice," he added. "Our thoughts remain with her family and children during this time. Bless her soul."

Last month, Muschamp was crossing the street when she was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck making a left turn onto Union Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said in a prior statement to PEOPLE.

At the time, she was pushing a stroller carrying Rowan, the one-year-old child of Mullen and Katie Duhaime, who she had cared for. Muschamp put herself in harm's way while pushing the stroller out of the vehicle's path.

"Our son Rowan was amazingly unscathed in the incident and based on eyewitness accounts Celi helped save him from almost-certain serious injury or death by pushing his stroller out of harm's way as the vehicle approached," the child's parents wrote originally on the GoFundMe. "The doctors have called it a miracle and Celi is truly our hero."

The parents also called Muschamp "a loving wife, mother, and sibling who has been a resident of the Park Slope neighborhood in Brooklyn for many years."

In an interview with the New York Daily News before Muschamp's death, Rowan's mom Duhaime said that the nanny was "super-loving" and had been working for the family for a year.