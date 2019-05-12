These Hero Moms Showed Extraordinary Strength in Life-or-Death Situations

“He was on the ground and the cougar was over him and it was attached to his arm,” Lockhart told CTV. “I had a mom instinct, right? I just leaped on it and tried to pry its mouth open.” When she began “praying in tongues,” the animal ran away, she added.

“I looked at him and I just thought, ‘Oh my god, my kid could die right before my eyes,’” she said. “All you think is what can you do? What can you do in your own physical strength?”