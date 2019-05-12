These Hero Moms Showed Extraordinary Strength in Life-or-Death Situations

Angel Fiorini suffered horrific burns to her body while saving her three children from a house fire in October 2016.
Angel Fiorini
Stephanie Decker saved her children when a tornado ripped through their home in Henryville, Indiana, in March 2012, and lost both of her legs in the devastating ordeal.
Michael Clevenger/AP Photo via The Courier-Journal
Fiona Simpson was covered with bruises after she used her body as a shield to protect her then-4-month-old daughter, Clara, during an October 2018 hail storm that blew out the windows of the car they were driving in.
The Project
Chelsea Lockhart of British Columbia scared off a cougar that attacked her 7-year-old son in their backyard in April 2019.
BellMedia
Mindy Tran threw herself in front of the tires of her car when it began to roll down the driveway with her twins girls inside.
Courtesy WCVB ABC
Quick-thinking mom Michelle Kline said she pulled her two small children from a smoking toy car less than a minute before it burst into flames at their Massachusetts home in August 2018.
Michelle Kline
