These Hero Moms Showed Extraordinary Strength in Life-or-Death Situations

Between saving their children from wild animals or house fires, these moms proved their remarkable courage in times of great need

More
placeholder
By
Jason Duaine Hahn
May 12, 2019 12:08 PM
<p>&ldquo;I have a really strong desire to make a difference from all of this. My life wasn&rsquo;t just spared for no reason,&rdquo; Fiorini, of Washington, <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/mom-saves-kids-house-fire-recovers-marries/">told PEOPLE</a> in 2017. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s something that gives me strength, knowing what I&rsquo;ve overcome and what I&rsquo;ve been able to fight through.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Angel Fiorini suffered horrific burns to her body while saving her three children from a house fire in October 2016.

“I have a really strong desire to make a difference from all of this. My life wasn’t just spared for no reason,” Fiorini, of Washington, told PEOPLE in 2017. “It’s something that gives me strength, knowing what I’ve overcome and what I’ve been able to fight through.”

Angel Fiorini
<p>&#8220;I don&#8217;t even think twice about it,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/stephanie-decker-mom-saved-children-tornado-lost-legs/">said</a> Decker, who appeared in <em>People Icons: Heroes &amp; Survivors</em> on ABC in 2017. &#8220;I wouldn&#8217;t change it for a million bucks. Things happen for a reason. It was my time to step up.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Stephanie Decker saved her children when a tornado ripped through their home in Henryville, Indiana, in March 2012, and lost both of her legs in the devastating ordeal.

“I don’t even think twice about it,” said Decker, who appeared in People Icons: Heroes & Survivors on ABC in 2017. “I wouldn’t change it for a million bucks. Things happen for a reason. It was my time to step up.”

Michael Clevenger/AP Photo via The Courier-Journal
<p>&ldquo;The back window, where Clara was, the whole back window just blew out &hellip; glass went everywhere through the car,&rdquo; Simpson, of Australia, told <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TheProjectTV/videos/353959685172124/?__xts__[0]=68.ARCjmNNLyuDyVceGD7sJS6NTJRtZpqUodQIgRxIy0-riWKk3hdDHww2piGN2qrVHwiNi0sloVf3ae8zS48RmDq_7vnL3V4PG4pAi8ex68mfatMPznoNLJUv1Jj2oK-fI2XSEjzJI22BQ94weZq9FViWes-Gz5HBmWln3aQQbl3xxsXzTkXBW5A&amp;__tn__=H-R"><em>The Project</em></a>. &ldquo;So I took off my seatbelt, climbed through the back and just laid on top of her.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Fiona Simpson was covered with bruises after she used her body as a shield to protect her then-4-month-old daughter, Clara, during an October 2018 hail storm that blew out the windows of the car they were driving in.

“The back window, where Clara was, the whole back window just blew out … glass went everywhere through the car,” Simpson, of Australia, told The Project. “So I took off my seatbelt, climbed through the back and just laid on top of her.”

The Project
<p>&ldquo;He was on the ground and the cougar was over him and it was attached to his arm,&rdquo; Lockhart <a href="https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/mom-who-pried-cougar-s-jaws-off-son-shares-chilling-story-1.4363100">told CTV</a>. &ldquo;I had a mom instinct, right? I just leaped on it and <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/mom-pries-cougars-jaws-open-saves-son/">tried to pry its mouth open</a>.&rdquo; When she began &#8220;praying in tongues,&#8221; the animal ran away, she added.</p> <p>&ldquo;I looked at him and I just thought, &lsquo;Oh my god, my kid could die right before my eyes,&#8217;&rdquo; she said. &#8220;All you think is what can you do? What can you do in your own physical strength?&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Chelsea Lockhart of British Columbia scared off a cougar that attacked her 7-year-old son in their backyard in April 2019.

“He was on the ground and the cougar was over him and it was attached to his arm,” Lockhart told CTV. “I had a mom instinct, right? I just leaped on it and tried to pry its mouth open.” When she began “praying in tongues,” the animal ran away, she added.

“I looked at him and I just thought, ‘Oh my god, my kid could die right before my eyes,’” she said. “All you think is what can you do? What can you do in your own physical strength?”

BellMedia
<p>&ldquo;I was like, &lsquo;What is going on?&rsquo; And I see my daughter sitting there in the back seat and of course my first instinct is, &lsquo;I have to push the car back into the driveway,&#8217;&rdquo; Tran, then 22, recounted to <a href="http://www.wcvb.com/news/lawrence-mom-used-body-as-speed-bump-to-save-twins-from-rolling-car/25016666" target="_blank" rel="noopener">WCVB</a> in March 2014 of <a href="https://people.com/parents/hero-mom-acts-as-speed-bump-to-save-children/">diving under the car to stop it</a>.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;My daughters are my everything, my everything, and I don&rsquo;t want to see them in the hospital, and I knew at that time it was either mine or theirs,&rdquo; said Tran, whose neighbors ran over to help bring the car to a complete stop.</p>
pinterest
Mindy Tran threw herself in front of the tires of her car when it began to roll down the driveway with her twins girls inside.

“I was like, ‘What is going on?’ And I see my daughter sitting there in the back seat and of course my first instinct is, ‘I have to push the car back into the driveway,’” Tran, then 22, recounted to WCVB in March 2014 of diving under the car to stop it

“My daughters are my everything, my everything, and I don’t want to see them in the hospital, and I knew at that time it was either mine or theirs,” said Tran, whose neighbors ran over to help bring the car to a complete stop.

Courtesy WCVB ABC
<p>&ldquo;The car stops, it wasn&rsquo;t going anymore. I was trying to help my son turn it around, it just stopped working,&rdquo; Michelle told <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/michelle-kline-toy-car-flames-scary/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">PEOPLE</a>. &ldquo;Immediately, I smelled something electrical burning. There was some smoke coming out of the hood, so I ran up to them and unbuckled them and pulled them out.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Quick-thinking mom Michelle Kline said she pulled her two small children from a smoking toy car less than a minute before it burst into flames at their Massachusetts home in August 2018.

“The car stops, it wasn’t going anymore. I was trying to help my son turn it around, it just stopped working,” Michelle told PEOPLE. “Immediately, I smelled something electrical burning. There was some smoke coming out of the hood, so I ran up to them and unbuckled them and pulled them out.”

Michelle Kline
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Angel Fiorini

Angel Fiorini suffered horrific burns to her body while saving her three children from a house fire in October 2016.

“I have a really strong desire to make a difference from all of this. My life wasn’t just spared for no reason,” Fiorini, of Washington, told PEOPLE in 2017. “It’s something that gives me strength, knowing what I’ve overcome and what I’ve been able to fight through.”

2 of 6 Michael Clevenger/AP Photo via The Courier-Journal

Stephanie Decker saved her children when a tornado ripped through their home in Henryville, Indiana, in March 2012, and lost both of her legs in the devastating ordeal.

“I don’t even think twice about it,” said Decker, who appeared in People Icons: Heroes & Survivors on ABC in 2017. “I wouldn’t change it for a million bucks. Things happen for a reason. It was my time to step up.”

3 of 6 The Project

Fiona Simpson was covered with bruises after she used her body as a shield to protect her then-4-month-old daughter, Clara, during an October 2018 hail storm that blew out the windows of the car they were driving in.

“The back window, where Clara was, the whole back window just blew out … glass went everywhere through the car,” Simpson, of Australia, told The Project. “So I took off my seatbelt, climbed through the back and just laid on top of her.”

4 of 6 BellMedia

Chelsea Lockhart of British Columbia scared off a cougar that attacked her 7-year-old son in their backyard in April 2019.

“He was on the ground and the cougar was over him and it was attached to his arm,” Lockhart told CTV. “I had a mom instinct, right? I just leaped on it and tried to pry its mouth open.” When she began “praying in tongues,” the animal ran away, she added.

“I looked at him and I just thought, ‘Oh my god, my kid could die right before my eyes,’” she said. “All you think is what can you do? What can you do in your own physical strength?”

5 of 6 Courtesy WCVB ABC

Mindy Tran threw herself in front of the tires of her car when it began to roll down the driveway with her twins girls inside.

“I was like, ‘What is going on?’ And I see my daughter sitting there in the back seat and of course my first instinct is, ‘I have to push the car back into the driveway,’” Tran, then 22, recounted to WCVB in March 2014 of diving under the car to stop it

“My daughters are my everything, my everything, and I don’t want to see them in the hospital, and I knew at that time it was either mine or theirs,” said Tran, whose neighbors ran over to help bring the car to a complete stop.

6 of 6 Michelle Kline

Quick-thinking mom Michelle Kline said she pulled her two small children from a smoking toy car less than a minute before it burst into flames at their Massachusetts home in August 2018.

“The car stops, it wasn’t going anymore. I was trying to help my son turn it around, it just stopped working,” Michelle told PEOPLE. “Immediately, I smelled something electrical burning. There was some smoke coming out of the hood, so I ran up to them and unbuckled them and pulled them out.”

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.