Hero Lands Job at Applebee's After Saving Baby in Runaway Stroller: 'I Appreciate the Opportunity'

Ron Nessman had finished an interview with the restaurant when he jumped into action

Good things are coming to a California man who was captured on video saving a baby in a stroller from rolling into traffic last week.

Ron Nessman, who made the miraculous save following a job interview with Applebee's, revealed to KNBC that he got a call saying he landed the dishwasher position a few days later.

As for the viral video, the general manager at Applebee's told KNBC that he earned the job all on his own.

"He's a great guy and he was a great candidate, and he'll definitely fit with us here in Team Victorville at Applebee's," Emily Canady told the news station.

Nessman previously said he was sitting on a bench outside of the A1 Hand Car Wash in Hesperia, still in his interview clothes, when he saw the woman's stroller rolling backwards toward the busy roadway.

Security footage of the incident showed the woman trip multiple times while attempting to catch up with it. Fortunately, Nessman was able to run in and grab the stroller just before it rolled out onto the street.

"I was just thankful I was at the right place at the right time," he told KTLA at the time.

The former truck driver, who became homeless after his girlfriend died in 2018 and recently moved to Hesperia to attempt to rebuild his life, previously told KTLA: "If you want something different, you're going to do something different."

Now, Nessman is just excited to get to work.

"I appreciate the opportunity that Applebee's has given me," Nessman told KNBC. "It's really cool."

