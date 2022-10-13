Hero Honeymooners Rescue Sleeping Babies from Burning Nursery in Spain: 'Instinct Took Over'

Rhode Island couple David Squillante and Doran Smith were honeymooning in Barcelona last month when they helped save over a dozen babies from a fire

By
Published on October 13, 2022 11:41 AM

A Rhode Island couple went from honeymooners to heroes in a matter of minutes after helping save over a dozen babies from a burning nursery in Spain.

David Squillante and Doran Smith, both 38, were visiting Barcelona in September when they came upon the nursery fire, according to The Boston Globe.

The Bristol couple quickly jumped into action after seeing a group of women panicking outside of the burning building, per NBC affiliate WJAR.

When they got inside, the pair saw around 15 to 20 "sleeping" babies in a room that was beginning to fill with smoke, the outlets reported.

"Instinct took over," Squillante told WJAR.

Luckily, the babies were in a room that had yet to catch fire, according to the Globe. The couple was able to get each baby into a crib and roll them out of the building unharmed.

"We couldn't speak the language, but there was a universal language — we were all just trying to help," Smith told the outlet.

Additional bystanders stepped in to help as time passed, according to the reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Squillante said the ordeal lasted around 10 minutes, though "it seemed like an instant," per WJAR.

Afterward, Squillante and Smith immediately resumed their honeymoon activities, according to the Globe. The couple even linked back up with a park tour they were planning on attending before they were sidetracked by the blaze.

Now, Squillante is exploring opportunities to become a volunteer firefighter in Bristol, something his father and grandfather both did before him, per the report.

"It felt like we watched it in a movie," Squillante said. "It just didn't feel real."

Related Articles
Hero saves family from burning house
'Heroic' Man Uses Old Mattress to Help Save Mom and 2 Kids from Burning Building in Boston
Dog Barks and Wakes Up Family During House Fire
Maryland Hero Dog Saves Owners from House Fire By Barking Until Family Wakes Up
Photo taken on Aug 14, 2022 shows the fire site at a Coptic church in Giza Province, Egypt. At least 41 people were killed and 12 injured in a massive fire that broke out in a Coptic church in Egypt's Giza Province on Sunday, the Egyptian Health Ministry said.
At Least 41 Dead in Cairo Church Fire: 'My Heart Broke Watching Them Take Out the Children's Bodies'
Fritz Sam, Uber Driver saves 2 people from burning building
'Heroic' Uber Driver Helps 2 People Escape Burning Building — But Still Gets Passenger to Airport on Time!
heros-Simone Edmond-Tekendria Valentine
School Bus Crew Use Seat Belts to Save Brother and Sister During Flood: 'Very Grateful'
Student Raising Money to Adopt Boy He Found in the Trash During Trip to Haiti: ‘Automatic Connection’
Student Raising Money to Adopt Boy He Found in the Trash During Trip to Haiti: 'Choose Love'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13372544a) In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. Authorities say they are seeking Williams, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, in connection with the slaying of two people in Dublin, Calif., early . He is considered to be armed and dangerous Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect, United States - 07 Sep 2022
Calif. Deputy Turns Himself in for the Slaying of Couple in Their Bed: 'Very Bizarre Chain of Events'
Laguna Niguel, California May 11, 2022- Firefighters battle a brush fire at Coronado Pointe in Laguna Niguel Wednesday.
Wildfire Near Laguna Beach Destroys at Least 20 Homes, Fire Officials Say
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Was Fueled by Climate Crisis
What Is Known About the Victims of Kentucky's Devastating Floods as the Death Toll Rises to 37
texas fire
Grandmother Who Was Injured Trying to Escape Texas Fire Alongside Family Dies in Hospital
ring rescued
Woman's Diamond Ring Recovered from River After Falling from Husband's Pocket: 'It's Never Coming off Again'
dog rescue
Firefighters Save Dog Named Scooby Who Was Stranded in the Los Angeles River for Over 2 Hours
Brandon Dahl, who turns two on Sunday, awoke their parents on a recent morning when their Alvord, Tex., home caught fire
Parents Couldn't Smell Smoke from House Fire After Getting COVID — But Their Son, 2, Saved the Day
bear cubs
3 Bear Cubs Are Recovering After Being Burned in Washington Wildfire That Killed Their Mothers
Brandon Heid, Telia Heid
Sisters, 5 and 12, Die After Getting 'Trapped Inside' Burning Ind. Home: 'They Didn't Deserve This'
Ashley Ness
Mom Delivers 2 Sets of Identical Twins After Being Surprised by Pregnancy with Quadruplets: 'I Feel Amazing!'