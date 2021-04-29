Hero Dog Saves Abandoned Baby Crying in Park — and Police Are Searching for the Newborn's Mom

“I thank the Lord that the baby was alive, that could’ve been a lot worse,” the dog's owner Terry Walsh said

A dog named Hel is being praised as a gift from heaven after he helped rescue a newborn baby boy who'd been abandoned in a British park.

Hel's owner Terry Walsh was taking the husky on a walk last week when the dog stumbled upon a pile of blankets beneath a bush in Birmingham, Birmingham Live reported.

"Suddenly I heard this baby cry," Walsh, 64, told the outlet. "I think it was Hel's gentle nudging and the heat from my husky's body that woke the baby up."

The baby boy was wrapped in a blanket, and was likely just a few hours old when Walsh and Hel came upon him, West Midlands Police said in a news release.

Thanks to their quick thinking, he was taken to the hospital, where staffers say he is doing well — and going by the name George, since he was found the day before St. George's Day, police said.

"I thank the Lord that the baby was alive, that could've been a lot worse," Walsh told Birmingham Live. "The baby could've been dead. I said to my neighbors, heaven sent Hel to rescue [a] newborn baby boy!"

Police said that their top priority is tracking down George's mother, and on Thursday, they released several photos of baby George in the hopes that it would help them find her.

"I am reaching out to George's mother. You are my primary concern right now, and we really need to make sure you're okay. I don't know the circumstances around George's birth but, as a parent myself, I know exactly how overwhelming becoming a parent can be," Detective Inspector Neil Hunt said in a statement. "We're ready to offer you any help and support you may need. George is safe and well, and your health and wellbeing is our priority - please be assured that you are not in any trouble.

Police previously released CCTV footage of a woman seen walking near the scene about half an hour before George was found, and have the asked the public for help identifying her.

For Walsh, he's just grateful that Hel has anything but a hellish demeanor.