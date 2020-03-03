Here’s How You Can Help the Victims of the Deadly Nashville Tornadoes

A slew of tornadoes ripped through central Tennessee early Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction in their wake that destroyed buildings, knocked out power for thousands and killed at least 22 people.

The National Weather Service Nashville said that the city of Mt. Juliet in Wilson County was hit by an EF-3 twister (the levels go up to 5) with winds of 155-160 miles per hour. Donelson, meanwhile, in Davidson County, also suffered EF-3 damage, with winds between 160-165 miles per hour.

Twenty-two people were killed across four different counties in the state, according to CNN, and the Nashville Fire Department said the tornado collapsed at least 40 structures around the city, including schools, businesses, and the popular concert venue Basement East.

Metro Nashville Public Schools were closed on Tuesday due to the damage, which also hit multiple planes and hangars at John C. Tune Airport, ABC affiliate WKRN reported.

For those interested in helping those affected, here are some of the organizations that can use the aid.

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The foundation is working with victims to tend to their needs and is currently accepting monetary donations that’ll go to “nonprofits providing vital services both immediate and long term,” according to its website.

“We know when disasters strike, there are no quick fixes,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We need to support the affected communities and the nonprofits on the ground helping victims and addressing their needs.”

Those interested in helping can also buy an “I Believe in Nashville” T-shirt here, as all profits from shirts sold on Tuesday will be donated to local tornado relief efforts. The famous mural featured on the shirt is painted on the side of Basement East, a popular nightclub that was destroyed in the tornado (the mural, however, was spared).

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnast and Nashville resident Shawn Johnson East is also accepting donations for the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee via a GoFundMe page, which you can donate to here.

Community Resource Center Nashville

CRC Nashville is currently accepting item donations, in particular, personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves and box cutters, which can be dropped off or mailed to the Community Resource Center at 218 Omohundro Place, Nashville, Tennessee, 37210.

Hands on Nashville

The organization is currently accepting volunteers to help clean up the rubble and is working closely with the city of Nashville and the Office of Emergency Management to best help push through the power outages and road closures, according to its website. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.