Here Are All the Ways You Can Contact Santa Claus Before Christmas

With Christmas quickly approaching, kids around the world are likely looking for ways to get their wish lists to Santa as quickly as possible. Luckily, there’s still time to get in touch with Saint Nick — and more than one way to do it!

Since there are only a few days left to go before Rudolph takes to the skies to lead Santa’s sleigh, it’s a bit late to send an old-fashioned letter to the North Pole, as USPS recommended getting envelopes in the mail before December 8 so they have time to make the long journey to his workshop. But for those who want to squeeze a letter in before the last possible deadline, letters can be sent to the Santa Claus Museum in Santa Claus, Indiana, where they are accepting messages until December 20.

Since it’s nearly 2019 and Santa has now gone digital, fans of the jolly old fellow can download the Portable North Pole app to set up a personalized message from Santa — or simply forward him a message through the websites A Letter For Santa or Northpole.com, and he will send one right back!

Santa and the elves can also be reached directly at their workshop by calling 951-262-3062, where callers will be able to listen to a voice message from Kris Kringle, himself. While he’ll be too busy to pick up the phone (he has millions of toys to make, of course), kids can still leave a voice message detailing their Christmas wish list.

Santa Claus at the North Pole

Once Christmas to-do lists have been delivered, families can sit back on December 24th and watch as Santa and the reindeer travel across the globe to spread holiday cheer. One of the most popular ways to follow Santa is through Google, which offers games for children (or willing adults) to play on their “Santa Tracker” website.

But the original way to track Santa is through the North American Aerospace Defense Command, who have been keeping tabs on Kris Kringle for more than six decades.