Help These Foster Sibling Groups Find a Home: 'If We Lived Together, We Wouldn't Have to Worry'

With nearly 120,000 children in foster care awaiting adoption, sibling groups of three or more often face greater challenges finding a permanent, loving home.

"Two children usually feel manageable for parents," says Bridget Chiaruttini, associate director of Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange in Boston. But larger sibling groups "are among the most critical to place; they typically wait longer."

About two-thirds of children in foster care in the U.S. have a sibling in care, according to AdoptUSKids.org, and many of these children will be separated, often because a permanent placement cannot be found for all of the children at the same time.

For Damond, 9, the youngest of four siblings living in two different foster homes in Arkansas, being apart from his sisters, Zkhaia, 12, Liberty, 4, and brother, Torrence, 5, has been extremely difficult. The siblings get to see each other every few weeks—but wish they could see each other every day.

"I love spending time with my brother and sisters," says Damond. "I never want to be separated from them again."

The close-knit crew of four dreams of being reunited and wants adoptive parents willing to welcome them all and who are "kind, happy and have lots of pets . . . especially dogs," they say.

Meet five other families of brothers and sisters who—like Damond and his siblings—dream of growing up together.

Imani, 11, Zoey, 10, Kylon, 6 (From L-R) Texas siblings Imani, 11, Zoey, 10, Kylon, 6 | Credit: Tricia Dunlap/Partnerships for children

Unique and personable, these siblings love doing things together—and standing out as individuals. Imani, 11, the oldest, is the quiet leader of the family who can shoot hoops for hours until the sun goes down.

Middle child, Zoey, 10, is the family peacemaker, a ball of energy who likes singing almost as much as she likes talking. Kylon, 6, is an outgoing kindergartener who makes friends easily and hopes to live to be 100.

The Texas-born trio have benefitted from the stability of living together in the same foster home the past three years. "They are sweet children," says their case worker, "but they definitely need a home and a strong support system—they're very active children."

Mirielle 7, Elizabeth, 4, Michael, 5 (From L-R) Nevada siblings Mirielle, 7, Elizabeth, 4, and Michael, 5 | Credit: Jennifer Flynn Photography

Though Mirielle is only 7, she's been taking care of her younger siblings most of her life. "She's the 'parentified' big sister," says Liz Sanchez, a social worker at the Clark County Department of Family Services in Las Vegas.

On a recent evening, the normally outgoing first grader was feeling down after being placed in a new foster home. "For kids like Mirielle, who've experienced lots of trauma, lots of change, moving into a new home can trigger painful memories," says Sanchez.

When she's not studying for school or helping with chores, Mirielle says she likes to "be outside and climb trees." Youngest sibling Elizabeth, 4, says she loves "to wear dresses and carry my purse." Adds Michael, 5, "I like superheroes -- especially Spider Man."

Ireo’n 8, Tayvon 7, Tayve’on 10 (From L-R) Nevada brothers Ireo'n 8, Tayvon, 7, Tayve'on, 10 | Credit: Jennifer Flynn Photography

Tayve'on, 10, and his two younger brothers, Ireo'n, 8, and Tayvon, 7, have experienced a great deal of change and loss already in their young lives. They have lived in four different foster homes the past four years and recently were separated from their two younger sisters who were adopted by a Nevada family.

Throughout the many changes, the boys have grown to rely on each other; the youngest two really look up to their brother, Tayve'on. Says Las Vegas social worker Liz Sanchez, "He is strong, kind—and sometimes bossy."

Athletically gifted, the boys love to play outside and crack each other up with knock-knock jokes. "Even though they are annoying, I do love my brothers," says Tayve'on, as middle brother Ireo'n adds, " I don't want to leave them, even when I am a grown up."

Melany, Edwin, Miguel (From L-R) Los Angeles siblings Miguel, 9, Melany, 11, and Edwin, 8 | Credit: Philicia Endelman/Children’s Action Network

"Sometimes we don't have that much time together," says Melany, 11, of her younger brother, Miguel, 9. For the past five years, Miguel has lived with one foster family while she's lived in another foster home with her younger brother, Edwin, 8.

Despite their years of living apart, the kids share a special connection, says Jessi Gonzalez, a social worker at the LA County Department of Children and Family Services. " You see a lot of rivalry between siblings, but these kids really care about each other and share their toys and food," she says. "They have been doing so even at a young age."

"If we lived together, we wouldn't have to worry about each other," says the humble leader of the family, Melany, who dreams of being a scientist or a singer. Thoughtful middle brother, Miguel, quietly finishes her sentence: "or miss each other."

Nadia, 15 Christopher, 18. (in hat) Rowdy, 12 Lilly, 5 (From L-R) Utah siblings Nadia, 15, Christopher, 17, Rowdy, 12, and Lilly, 5 | Credit: Amy Jensen

Though they've been in foster care for two years, the group of four Utah siblings refuses to give up on their plans for the future. Nadia, 15, wants to get an associate's degree and open a dance studio. Rowdy, 12, who shares a love of astronomy with brother, Christopher, 17, plans to study computer science. Lilly, 5, will start kindergarten in the fall.

Whether hiking, playing video games or watching a movie, "they are always, always together," says Ruby De Jesus, a Division of Children and Family Services caseworker in Salt Lake City. "They just really love each other."