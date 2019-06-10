Image zoom NBC

One person is dead after a helicopter crashed into a high-rise building in New York City’s Midtown neighborhood Monday afternoon, PEOPLE confirms.

The aircraft made a “hard landing” onto the roof of the 51-story AXA Equitable Building, after which a fire was extinguished, authorities with the New York Police Department tweeted.

At least one person on board the aircraft was killed, an NYPD source tells PEOPLE.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. at 787 7th Avenue at 51st Street, according to WNBC. The building has since been evacuated.

“The only indication was a helicopter had to do an emergency or a hard landing, or crashed onto the rooftop of a building,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a Monday news conference. “There’s no indication of anything more than that.”

I don’t see any helicopter in midtown Manhattan but I def heard something rumble a little while ago pic.twitter.com/aQYzC0efNt — Dominic Cholewa I (@PlantBasedPapii) June 10, 2019

It is unclear how many people were on the helicopter at the time of the crash, according to the New York Times.

The New York City Fire Department said it was sending more than 100 emergency workers to the scene, while police urged the public to avoid the area “due to an ongoing police investigation.”

Footage of the scene shared on social media showed authorities blocking off roads as fire trucks and police vehicles filled the area.

This story is developing.